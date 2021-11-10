Russian Energy Ministry Expects Oil Production in 2023-2024 at About 560 Million Tonnes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia's Energy Ministry expects oil production in the country in 2023-2024 to amount to about 560 million tonnes, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

"We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tonnes.

Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resource in the world market, and not to chase only the production figures," the minister said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier said that oil and gas condensate production in Russia is forecast to total 522 million tonnes in 2021. In 2020, some 512.8 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate were produced.