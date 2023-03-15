Russian Energy Ministry Expects Slight Decline in Oil Output in Country in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Oil production in Russia in 2023 is expected to be slightly lower than in 2022, including due to a voluntary decline in the crude output, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"For 2023, we expect the level for oil to be somewhat lower, including due to a voluntary decline in production. The level of gas production will continue to decline, both due to the refusal of (of supplies) by the European market and the reorientation of energy flows," Shulginov told lawmakers.