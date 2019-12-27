UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Forecasts Increase In LNG Production In 2019 At 49.2% To 40.2 Bcm

Russian Energy Ministry Forecasts Increase in LNG Production in 2019 at 49.2% to 40.2 Bcm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry expects an increase in the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia by 49.2 percent in 2019 - to 40.2 billion cubic meters, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday.

"In 2019, according to preliminary data, LNG production is forecast at 40.2 billion cubic meters," Novak said, noting that growth year on year would be 49.2 percent.

