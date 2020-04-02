- Home
Russian Energy Ministry Not Ruling Out Further Decline In Oil Prices, But Not Long-Term
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:52 PM
The Russian Energy Ministry does not rule out a further decline in oil prices, but not necessarily for a long period, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020)
"We do not rule out that the [oil] price may be lower, because this period is unprecedented, it never happened, but this does not mean that the price will stay lower for a long period," Novak said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.