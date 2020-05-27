UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Ministry, Oil Industry Discuss Keeping Production Cuts After June - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Energy Ministry, Oil Industry Discuss Keeping Production Cuts After June - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry is discussing with Russian oil companies the possibility of keeping current level of production decline after June, while it may even slightly increase under the current terms of the OPEC+ deal, and the opinions of the parties so far differ, a source familiar with the discussion told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Energy Minister Alexander Novak met with representatives of oil companies to discuss the OPEC+ deal.

"It was discussed, there is no consensus yet," the source said, commenting on whether the meeting discussed the extension of the current level of reduction in oil production, which so far is applied only for May-June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil May June

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

3 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

6 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

8 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.