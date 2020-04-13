Russian Energy Ministry, Oil Sector to Discuss Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal Monday- Source

The Russian Energy Ministry and the country's oil producers will hold a video conference later on Monday to discuss the output cuts agreed by OPEC+ states, a source from one of the companies told Sputnik

"The video conference will be held at 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT]," the source said.