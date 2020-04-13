- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Energy Ministry, Oil Sector to Discuss Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal Monday- Source
Russian Energy Ministry, Oil Sector To Discuss Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal Monday- Source
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:10 PM
The Russian Energy Ministry and the country's oil producers will hold a video conference later on Monday to discuss the output cuts agreed by OPEC+ states, a source from one of the companies told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry and the country's oil producers will hold a video conference later on Monday to discuss the output cuts agreed by OPEC+ states, a source from one of the companies told Sputnik.
"The video conference will be held at 5 p.m. [14:00 GMT]," the source said.