Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production In Russia In 2020 At 565Mln Tonnes - Novak
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM
The Russian Energy Ministry predicts oil production in Russia at 555-565 million tonnes in 2020, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday
"Our [oil] production [in 2020] will be 555-565 million tonnes based on the plans of the companies," Novak said.