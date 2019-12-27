Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in Russia in 2020 at 565Mln Tonnes - Novak

The Russian Energy Ministry predicts oil production in Russia at 555-565 million tonnes in 2020, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry predicts oil production in Russia at 555-565 million tonnes in 2020 , Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday.

"Our [oil] production [in 2020] will be 555-565 million tonnes based on the plans of the companies," Novak said.