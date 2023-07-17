Russian Energy Ministry Reduces Q3 Oil Exports Schedule as Part of Voluntary Cut

Russia is reducing the oil export schedule for August as part of voluntary cuts, and pipeline export for the third quarter will be reduced by about 2.1 million tonnes, the Energy Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia is reducing the oil export schedule for August as part of voluntary cuts, and pipeline export for the third quarter will be reduced by about 2.1 million tonnes, the Energy Ministry said on Monday.

"In accordance with Russia's decision to voluntarily reduce oil exports in August 2023 by 500,000 barrels per day, the schedule for transporting oil through trunk pipelines outside Russia in the third quarter of 2023 will be reduced by about 2.1 million tonnes, which corresponds to the indicated level of reduction in exports for August," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that the oil export cut will affect both shipments to Russian seaports and pipeline deliveries.