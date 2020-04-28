UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Average Oil Price In 2020 To Reach $30 Per Barrel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

The Russian Energy Ministry expects oil price to be about $30 per barrel in 2020, the head of the department of output and transport of oil and gas, Alexander Gladkov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020)

"This year, we expect the [oil] price to be around $30 Dollars plus change. So, it will not be $15 or $20. We are putting all our effort into this," Gladkov said.

