- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Average Oil Price in 2020 to Reach $30 per Barrel
Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Average Oil Price In 2020 To Reach $30 Per Barrel
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:15 PM
The Russian Energy Ministry expects oil price to be about $30 per barrel in 2020, the head of the department of output and transport of oil and gas, Alexander Gladkov, said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry expects oil price to be about $30 per barrel in 2020, the head of the department of output and transport of oil and gas, Alexander Gladkov, said Tuesday.
"This year, we expect the [oil] price to be around $30 Dollars plus change. So, it will not be $15 or $20. We are putting all our effort into this," Gladkov said.