Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Average Oil Price in 2020 to Reach $30 per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry expects oil price to be about $30 per barrel in 2020, the head of the department of output and transport of oil and gas, Alexander Gladkov, said Tuesday.

"This year, we expect the [oil] price to be around $30 Dollars plus change. So, it will not be $15 or $20. We are putting all our effort into this," Gladkov said.