Russian Energy Ministry Set To Sign 13 International Agreements In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russian Energy Ministry Set to Sign 13 International Agreements in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry prepares to sign 13 international agreements, including on oil and gas cooperation with Iran and oil deliveries to Belarus, later this year, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Tuesday.

"In 2020, we continue working on the drafts of 13 international agreements.

This is related, first of all, to the activities of the Russian-Vietnamese joint ventures, oil and gas cooperation with Iran, construction of the North-South gas pipeline with Pakistan, termination of the gas deal with Hungary, launch of polymers production with Japan, organizing oil transit with Kazakhstan, oil and oil products deliveries to Belarus and Kazakhstan, and electric cable laying with South Ossetia ... I hope we will complete the preparations and sign the 13 agreements this year," Yanovsky said at a meeting in the Energy Ministry,

