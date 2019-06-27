UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Still Consulting With Russian Oil Companies On OPEC+ Deal - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:14 PM

The Russian Ministry of Energy is still consulting with Russian oil companies concerning the extension of the oil production curtailment deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel members (OPEC+), Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

"We will have more meetings, the consultations [on the matter] are ongoing. By [July 1 or July 2], when the JMMC [Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting of OPEC+] will convene, I think we will [reach a decision] by then," Novak said when asked when the Russian oil companies would reach a consensus on the matter.

"We will have more meetings, the consultations [on the matter] are ongoing. By [July 1 or July 2], when the JMMC [Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting of OPEC+] will convene, I think we will [reach a decision] by then," Novak said when asked when the Russian oil companies would reach a consensus on the matter.

Novak said that the ministry and the companies were still waiting to see the results of the G20 summit to make a decision on the deal.

