Russian Energy Ministry Stops Disclosing Oil Data to Avoid Market Pressure - Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK) of the Russian Ministry of Energy has stopped disclosing information on the production and export of the Russian oil, as it can be used to put pressure on the Russian market and its participants, the CDU TEK press service said on Thursday.

"Taking into account government measures to increase the stability of the Russian economy, CDU TEK limits the dissemination of information that can be used as additional pressure on the Russian market and its participants," the� press service told Sputnik, adding that energy market statistics are very sensitive to manipulations amid sanctions, which can harm the activities of the department's counterparts.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Some of the measures directly or indirectly affect the Russian oil and gas sector.