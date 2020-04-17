Russian Energy Ministry Tells Oil Producers of Proportional Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal - Source

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:52 PM
The Russian Energy Ministry has told the country's oil producers about the cuts needed under the OPEC+ deal, which will be split among the companies proportionally, a source in one of the companies told Sputnik
"Yesterday or today, the Energy Ministry told everyone by how much they were cutting [production], that is, the exact amount of the reduction," the source said.
"The decision was made to reduce the output by a certain percentage, and every company is reducing by that percentage," the source added.