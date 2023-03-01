UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Ministry To Follow SPIMEX, Argus, Customs In Oil Exports Price Monitoring

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Monitoring of prices for Russian export oil will be carried out monthly, it will take into account the data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), the Argus agency and the Federal Customs Service, the Russian Energy Ministry ordered.

"The new procedure for monitoring oil prices will make it possible to track the real price of Russian oil sales so as not to sell our resources at reduced prices due to the 'cap' imposed by unfriendly states," Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said.

In addition, the updated procedure for monitoring export prices will be a convenient mechanism for taxing the oil industry, he added.

