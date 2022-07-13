Russian Envoy to Iran Expects Economic Ties to Flourish in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Russian ambassador to Iran said Wednesday he expected 2022 to become a defining year for the economic relationship of the two countries.

"This year will become a watershed year in our trade and economic cooperation," Levan Dzhagaryan told Rossiya 24 television channel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his trip to Tehran in June that trade between Russia and Iran had grown by a record 80% in 2021 to exceed $4 billion. The trend continued this year and Russia will do its utmost to keep it going, the diplomat said.