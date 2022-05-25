(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain from Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Establishing fully fledged peace and stability in the country is hindered by the illegal occupation by the United States," nebenzia said. "The occupying power blatantly plundered natural and agricultural resources that belong to the people of Syria. the US is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain."

On May 9, the sixth European Union Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels.

The EU said the goal of the gathering is to harness international support for Syrians who continue to face dire humanitarian crisis in their country and abroad. A core pledging event took place on May 10 during the EU ministerial meeting.

An estimated 14 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, including the 5.6 million Syrians in neighboring countries, as well as 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.