UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy To UN Says US Expanding Its Smuggling Trade Of Syria's Oil, Grain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Russian Envoy to UN Says US Expanding Its Smuggling Trade of Syria's Oil, Grain

The United States is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain from Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain from Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Establishing fully fledged peace and stability in the country is hindered by the illegal occupation by the United States," nebenzia said. "The occupying power blatantly plundered natural and agricultural resources that belong to the people of Syria. the US is expanding its smuggling trade of oil and grain."

On May 9, the sixth European Union Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels.

The EU said the goal of the gathering is to harness international support for Syrians who continue to face dire humanitarian crisis in their country and abroad. A core pledging event took place on May 10 during the EU ministerial meeting.

An estimated 14 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, including the 5.6 million Syrians in neighboring countries, as well as 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia European Union Oil Brussels United States May Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Humanitarian Activities Being Severely Hampered by ..

Humanitarian Activities Being Severely Hampered by Sanctions Worldwide - UN Offi ..

2 minutes ago
 Biochar can improve agri productivity, address ail ..

Biochar can improve agri productivity, address ailment issues: Experts

2 minutes ago
 FDE to ensure free education from classes 1 to 10

FDE to ensure free education from classes 1 to 10

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies transfer, posting of officer ..

Federal govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Police recover weapons, ammunition from house of P ..

Police recover weapons, ammunition from house of PTI leader

5 minutes ago
 54 students held for using unfair means in annual ..

54 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2022 on Wednesday ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.