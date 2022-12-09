Russian Experiencing Economic Decline, but Situation Better Than in Other States - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) There is an economic decline in Russia, but the situation is better than in many other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"When we were predicted a 20% economic decline in Russia, there is a downturn, but 2.9% is, of course, a big difference. And we understand that those who predicted such a development of events were greatly mistaken.

And we were right. It is probably impossible to say that we are doing very well, because there is a recession, but the situation is much better than in many other countries in a number of ways," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian president added that the inflation in Europe is at a transcendent level � in some places reaching nearly 20%, while inflation in Russia is maintained at a level of 12%.