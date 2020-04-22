Russian Expert Says Gas Market Situation to Remain Grave Until Quarantine Over

As the global production slows down due to what is essentially a worldwide quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an approaching seasonal drop in demand, the natural gas market will be facing serious difficulties until the quarantine is over, necessitating a reduction in supply, Deputy General Director at the Russian National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) As the global production slows down due to what is essentially a worldwide quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an approaching seasonal drop in demand, the natural gas market will be facing serious difficulties until the quarantine is over, necessitating a reduction in supply, Deputy General Director at the Russian National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Until the end of the quarantine the situation will be grave, not to mention that there is a seasonal drop in demand for gas in summer and the European storage facilities are filled up at maximum for that date," Grivach said.

The deputy general director stressed the need to lower gas supply in the face of the current difficulties.

"The prices have long stopped reflecting the costs of the majority of producers, that is why there has to be a boost in reducing supply [of gas]in order to balance out the situation," he said.

He mentioned that despite the global decrease in demand for natural gas, the recently launched Russia-China Power of Siberia pipeline remains at the build-up stage, in which volumes are being increased to the level stipulated by the contract.

"And, of course, there is a ' take or pay' [requirement] that the Chinese partners will easily meet this year," Grivach said.

Meanwhile, the liquefied natural gas market has been substantially affected by the epidemic and the ensued quarantine, he added.

"They have higher costs, and new volumes that enter the market, like in the aforementioned Europe [for example], do not have contacts with obligations on selection. They are forced to offload gas with a discount," the expert said.

At the same time, Grivach does not think that the gas market will have the same drop in prices as the oil one.

"The gas market works a bit differently than the oil one. Storage facilities are filed mainly to balance seasonal disequilibrium on consumption. Also, the segment of spot trading of gas is still small. Most of the gas is still sold under long-term contacts where prices change more smoothly," the said.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, reducing the levels of economic output and consequently, the global demands for energy.