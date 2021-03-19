Russian Exports to Africa Increased by 7% in 2020 Despite Pandemic - Authorities

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russia's exports to Africa increased by 7 percent in 2020 year-on-year and amounted to $2.37 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic and relevant restrictions, Anna Kuzmenko, deputy head of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department, said on Friday.

"In 2020, Moscow's exports to Africa increased by 7 percent compared to 2019 and amounted to $2.37 billion," Kuzmenko said at a plenary session of the First International Moscow-Africa 2021 online conference.

According to the official, the Russian capital will continue to increase industrial exports to African countries, in particular, in the chemical industry, mechanical engineering, electronics and pharmaceuticals.

"The African region is one of the most promising for increasing Russian exports ... I see prospects of cooperation in areas and industries which are widely represented in Moscow. These are the chemical industry, transport engineering, electronics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, optics, information technology," Kuzmenko said.

The official expressed confidence that in the coming years, Moscow will see its exports growth to Africa in geometrical progression.