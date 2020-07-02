UrduPoint.com
Russian Federal Budget Loses $14Bln Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Federal Budget Loses $14Bln Over Coronavirus Restrictions - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia's Federal budget has lost more than 1 trillion rubles (or $14 billion) because of the coronavirus restrictions, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Thursday.

"More than one trillion," the deputy minister told reporters, when asked about the budget's losses.

The Russian government has spent about 4 trillion rubles on response to the pandemic and mitigation of the impact of the coronavirus, Kolychev said. The additional measures focused on strengthening the health care system, supporting people and business community, balancing regional budgets.

