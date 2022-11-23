UrduPoint.com

Russian Film Makers To Present Over 60 Projects At Global Exhibition In Dubai - Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russian film companies will present over 60 projects at the Dubai International Content Market (DICM), scheduled to take place from November 23-24, Inna Shalyto, the head of the Russian state movie agency Roskino, said on Tuesday.

"Our film industry will be widely represented in a professional environment at the DICM and among the audience during the Days of Russian Cinema, which will take place right after the DICM," Shalyto said.

According to Roskino, over a dozen of Russian film makers will present their new products at the DICM including animation, documentaries, films and series.

The third season of Sovtelexport's historical series about Russian Empress Catherine the Great and All Media's family comedy Cheburashka, featuring legendary character created by Soviet writer Eduard Uspensky in his children's book Gena the Crocodile and His Friends, will be among media projects presented in Dubai.

