Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Says Russian Budget Balance Will Be Stabilized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The balance of the Russian state budget will normalize with the situation in the beginning of the year being caused by advance payments, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"Advance payments influenced the deficit, which will stabilize in comparison with the previous year. The situation around the balance (of the budget) will normalize," Siluanov said in his interview with Ksenia Paderina, a Russian financial blogger.

The minister said that the implementation of budget was a trending topic in the beginning of the financial year.

"I can say that regardless of our incomes and expenditures, the most important plans for this year will be secured with enough funds," he said, adding that the government has the reserves of the previous years at its disposal and there is an opportunity to borrow on the market as well.

"Families with children, our single universal benefit, wages, pensions, construction sites, all the technological initiatives and national projects, there is money for all of that," Siluanov said.

He also explained how the imbalance between the state budget's incomes and expenditures occurred, with one of the reasons being energy prices. The point is that the budget is planned based on the price of $70 per barrel for Russian oil, but the current price for Urals oil is lower, considering discounts, restrictions, increase in transportation prices, which leads to the poor oil and gas budget revenues. As for the non-oil revenues, they are coming as usual.

The preliminary assessment of the Russian Ministry of Finance showed that the budget deficit amounted to 2.581 trillion rubles ($33 billion), with budget expenditures reaching 5.744 trillion rubles in January-February, which was 52% more than in the same time period of the previous year. The budget revenues in the first two months of the year were 3.163 trillion rubles, which was 25% less than in 2022.

The ministry will issue the preliminary assessments for March in the nearest future.