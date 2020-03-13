UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Minister Disagrees With Opinion On Potential Recession In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Russian Finance Minister Disagrees With Opinion on Potential Recession in 2020

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disagreed with an opinion that the Russian economy could experience recession in 2020

KOSTROMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disagreed with an opinion that the Russian economy could experience recession in 2020.

"No, we have different estimates," Siluanov said, when asked if he agreed with the recent assessment.

Alexei Kudrin, the chairman of the Accounts Chamber, has recently said that the Russian economy growth could be close to zero or even lower this year if oil prices remained at about $35 per barrel. According to him, the inflation would then equal 6 percent or even more.

