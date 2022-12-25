UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Minister Rules Out Possibility Of Supplying Oil At Prices Set By West

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Russian Finance Minister Rules Out Possibility of Supplying Oil at Prices Set by West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russia will look for new markets and logistics even at higher costs so as not to supply oil at prices set by the West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"We will not supply oil by contracts, which will indicate price limits offered by Western countries. This is out of the question.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will not supply oil under agreements that specify price caps," Siluanov told Saudi Arabian broadcaster Asharq news.

The minister also said that Russia will look for new consumers as the demand for oil is expected to increase.

"We will look for new markets, we will look for new logistics, and perhaps it will be more expensive," Siluanov specified.

