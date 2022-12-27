UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Minister Says External Risks For Russia's Budget Will Persist In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russian Finance Minister Says External Risks for Russia's Budget Will Persist in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) External risks for the Russian budget will persist in 2023, but there will not be a big budget deficit, as the budget planning was not based on optimistic parameters in the economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"External risks will persist...

but I think I would not say that we have been too optimistic about our forecasts and budget parameters either," Siluanov told journalists.

The minister noted that these parameters for 2023 were calculated based on an oil price of $70 per barrel, an exchange rate of 68 rubles to the Dollar and gas price of $700 per 1,000 cubic meters, with the ministry expecting that budget deficit would account for 2% of Russia's gross domestic product next year.

At the same time, Siluanov also said that there would be no new tax reforms and changes even if budget revenue were to drop in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia Budget Oil Same Price Gas

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

13 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

13 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.