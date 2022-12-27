MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) External risks for the Russian budget will persist in 2023, but there will not be a big budget deficit, as the budget planning was not based on optimistic parameters in the economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"External risks will persist...

but I think I would not say that we have been too optimistic about our forecasts and budget parameters either," Siluanov told journalists.

The minister noted that these parameters for 2023 were calculated based on an oil price of $70 per barrel, an exchange rate of 68 rubles to the Dollar and gas price of $700 per 1,000 cubic meters, with the ministry expecting that budget deficit would account for 2% of Russia's gross domestic product next year.

At the same time, Siluanov also said that there would be no new tax reforms and changes even if budget revenue were to drop in 2023.