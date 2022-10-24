Russian Finance Minister Says Unlikely to Move Away From Pegging Ruble to US Dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry is unlikely to completely move away from pegging the national Currency to the US Dollar in payments for commodities, though their prices are recalculated into rubles for taxation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russian media group RBC.

"You are absolutely right, we are working on that ... But we are unlikely to dispense with the US dollar. Our export goods are, as a rule, exchange-traded, and their world price quotations are denominated in US Dollars. Therefore, we are forced to recalculate US dollar prices into rubles for taxation," Siluanov said, when asked whether the Russian Finance Ministry planned to abandon the peg to the US dollar in tax calculations, in particular, in its mineral extraction tax formula for oil.

Meanwhile, the ministry has already started detaching the ruble from the US dollar, according to the official.

"For example, we had a cutoff of $300 per tonne for the excise duty on the liquid steel, and now it is expected to be 30,000 rubles," Siluanov explained.

The Russian finance minister also announced Russia's plans to change export goods quotations that could be exchanged for rubles.

Russia has been seeking to eradicate the US dollar from its foreign trade relations since the 2014 wave of sanctions over Crimea. Talks have been on with Iran, Turkey and China, as well as some African and Latina American countries. Moscow intensified its efforts on the issue this year after the West imposed new sanctions on the country over its special operation in Ukraine.