UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Minister To Submit Amendments To 2019 Budget To Upper House On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russian Finance Minister to Submit Amendments to 2019 Budget to Upper House on Wednesday

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexey Kudrin are going to submit amendments to the 2019 federal budget to the parliament's upper house on Wednesday, according to the upper chamber's official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexey Kudrin are going to submit amendments to the 2019 Federal budget to the parliament's upper house on Wednesday, according to the upper chamber's official website.

On June 27, the Russian parliament's lower house passed a bill that corrected the federal budget parameters for the year 2019 and reduced the budget's surplus from 1.8 percent to 1.7 percent.

The amendments are supposed to redistribute budgetary allocations.

In order to complete the construction of apartment buildings and to protect investors, 39 billion rubles ($611 million) will be allocated, and another 2 billion rubles will be put toward refinancing developers. Additionally, 2.5 billion rubles will be assigned to provide veterans of the Great Patriotic War with housing.

In 2018, for the first time in seven years, the federal budget's revenues outpaced its spending. The positive trend continued in 2019 and, according to the Finance Ministry, will continue next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Budget Chamber June 2018 2019 From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Italy's Export to Russia May Grow by Over 5% in 20 ..

1 minute ago

Bandits kill 18 in Nigeria village raids

1 minute ago

Johnson Refutes Reports on Government Attempts to ..

1 minute ago

Pleasure Boat Capsized in Black Sea - Russian Emer ..

1 minute ago

Int'l community admiring leadership qualities of h ..

7 minutes ago

Accidental Chairman PPP learned definition of demo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.