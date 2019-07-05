Russian Finance Minister to Submit Amendments to 2019 Budget to Upper House on Wednesday

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexey Kudrin are going to submit amendments to the 2019 federal budget to the parliament's upper house on Wednesday, according to the upper chamber's official website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexey Kudrin are going to submit amendments to the 2019 budget to the parliament 's upper house on Wednesday, according to the upper chamber 's official website.

On June 27, the Russian parliament's lower house passed a bill that corrected the federal budget parameters for the year 2019 and reduced the budget's surplus from 1.8 percent to 1.7 percent.

The amendments are supposed to redistribute budgetary allocations.

In order to complete the construction of apartment buildings and to protect investors, 39 billion rubles ($611 million) will be allocated, and another 2 billion rubles will be put toward refinancing developers. Additionally, 2.5 billion rubles will be assigned to provide veterans of the Great Patriotic War with housing.

In 2018, for the first time in seven years, the federal budget's revenues outpaced its spending. The positive trend continued in 2019 and, according to the Finance Ministry, will continue next year.