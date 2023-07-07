Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Assesses Budget Deficit in January-June at $28.2Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Federal budget of Russia in January-June was executed with a deficit of 2.595 trillion rubles ($28.2 billion), while the expenditures increased by 19% to 14.976 trillion rubles, according to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Finance released on Friday.

The ministry also said that "at the same time, in terms of the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues ” both the federal budget and the budget system as a whole ” there is a steady positive trend."

