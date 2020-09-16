Russian Finance Ministry Expects $8.7Bln in Dividends From State-Owned Companies in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Finance Ministry maintains its position on the level of dividends of state-owned companies and expects to receive from them about 650 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) in the budget of the current year, and 442 billion rubles next year, the ministry told reporters

"We adhere to our position on dividends, which we are constantly discussing 50 percent [of IFRS net profit].

This year, we expect to receive about 650 billion rubles this is a little more than last year ... Next year we expect about the current year's level," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Later, the ministry's press service clarified that the total amount of dividends to be received in 2021 to the budget is estimated at 442 billion rubles.

According to the current regulations, all state-owned companies must pay dividends of at least 25 percent of net profit, but the ministry wants to raise them to 50 percent of net profit.