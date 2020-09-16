UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Expects $8.7Bln In Dividends From State-Owned Companies In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Expects $8.7Bln in Dividends From State-Owned Companies in 2020

The Russian Finance Ministry maintains its position on the level of dividends of state-owned companies and expects to receive from them about 650 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) in the budget of the current year, and 442 billion rubles next year, the ministry told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry maintains its position on the level of dividends of state-owned companies and expects to receive from them about 650 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) in the budget of the current year, and 442 billion rubles next year, the ministry told reporters.

"We adhere to our position on dividends, which we are constantly discussing 50 percent [of IFRS net profit].

This year, we expect to receive about 650 billion rubles this is a little more than last year ... Next year we expect about the current year's level," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Later, the ministry's press service clarified that the total amount of dividends to be received in 2021 to the budget is estimated at 442 billion rubles.

According to the current regulations, all state-owned companies must pay dividends of at least 25 percent of net profit, but the ministry wants to raise them to 50 percent of net profit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget All From Billion

Recent Stories

Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligib ..

13 minutes ago

Pompeo Says US Will Return to UN Next Week to Reim ..

2 minutes ago

PBC to hold APC on Thursday

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi Deans Committee recommends h ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Nominates Helga Schmidt for OSCE Secretary ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Refutes Claims Shenzhen Zhenhua Gathers Da ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.