Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit As Planned In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 08:16 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that there is currently an imbalance between revenues and expenditures in the country's budget, while expecting to reach the planned budget deficit figures at the end of the year.

"Indeed, we have now talked about the difficult situation that is developing with the balance at the Federal level, but nevertheless we will reach the planned budget deficit indicators," Siluanov said at the plenary session of the Council of Legislators.

The finance ministry is expecting the budget deficit to be around 2% of GDP by the end of 2023.

The preliminary assessment of the Russian finance ministry showed that the budget deficit amounted to 2.4 trillion rubles ($30 billion), with budget expenditures reaching 8.077 trillion rubles in January-March, which was 34% more than in the same time period of the previous year. The budget revenues in the first three months of the year were 5,677 trillion rubles, which was 21% less than in 2022.

