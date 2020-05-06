Russian Finance Ministry Forecasts 2020 Oil Price at About $30 Per Barrel - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry forecasts an average oil price of about $30 per barrel in 2020, and the figure will be slightly higher in 2021, Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"As for forecasts, this year we are expecting about $30 per barrel [on average for the year], next one - slightly more," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.