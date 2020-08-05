Russian Finance Ministry Invites Netherlands to Review Double Taxation Avoidance Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that it had extended an offer to the Netherlands to revise the current agreement on avoiding double taxation.

The KPMG audit services company has reported that Russia has sent to the Netherlands a letter on reconsidering the tax deal. Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg have already received similar letters.

"We confirm this information," the Russian Finance Ministry said.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends received by Russian nationals and then transferred to foreign bank accounts, noting that it would require adjusting Russia's double taxation avoidance agreements with other countries, and warning that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with the countries failing to accept its offers.