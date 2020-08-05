UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Invites Netherlands To Review Double Taxation Avoidance Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Invites Netherlands to Review Double Taxation Avoidance Deal

The Russian Finance Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that it had extended an offer to the Netherlands to revise the current agreement on avoiding double taxation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that it had extended an offer to the Netherlands to revise the current agreement on avoiding double taxation.

The KPMG audit services company has reported that Russia has sent to the Netherlands a letter on reconsidering the tax deal. Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg have already received similar letters.

"We confirm this information," the Russian Finance Ministry said.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends received by Russian nationals and then transferred to foreign bank accounts, noting that it would require adjusting Russia's double taxation avoidance agreements with other countries, and warning that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with the countries failing to accept its offers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Bank Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Cyprus Malta Netherlands March From Agreement

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

27 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

34 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

1 hour ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

2 hours ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.