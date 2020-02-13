UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Ministry Keeps Forecast Of Russia's GDP For Next 2 Years Intact

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:41 PM



The forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 remains at 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, according to the materials of the Finance Ministry on amendments to the federal budget published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 remains at 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, according to the materials of the Finance Ministry on amendments to the Federal budget published on Thursday.

According to the main macroeconomic parameters of the forecast of Russia's socio-economic development, the economic growth is projected at 3.1 percent in 2021, and is expected to accelerate to 3.2 percent in 2022.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Silianov said at the Cabinet meeting on amendments to the federal budget that the forecast for Russia's GDP growth for 2020 had been raised to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

