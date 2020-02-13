The forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 remains at 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, according to the materials of the Finance Ministry on amendments to the federal budget published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 remains at 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, according to the materials of the Finance Ministry on amendments to the Federal budget published on Thursday.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Silianov said at the Cabinet meeting on amendments to the federal budget that the forecast for Russia's GDP growth for 2020 had been raised to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.