Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:59 PM

The Russian Ministry of Finance has launched negotiations with Switzerland on amending the double taxation avoidance agreement, Daniil Volkov, the head of the ministry's tax policy department, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Finance has launched negotiations with Switzerland on amending the double taxation avoidance agreement, Daniil Volkov, the head of the ministry's tax policy department, said on Thursday.

"We continue our effort on implementing relevant presidential instructions ... We are negotiating with the Swiss Confederation," Volkov said at the forum of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

