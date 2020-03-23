UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning To Slash 2020 Budget Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:25 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 2020 Budget Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Russian authorities do not plan to slash the Federal budget this year, but spending must focus on the most necessary measures to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"In connection with the epidemiological situation in the world, the Russian government has developed and is implementing a number of measures to support people and the economy. Therefore, we need to respond to changes and prioritize the most important measures. ... This approach allows [us] to allocate funds for new priority measures to support the economy and the social sector without resorting to budget sequestration.

There are no plans to reduce federal budget spending in 2020," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the federal budget had enough resources, including reserves, which make it possible to quickly respond to changes in the external environment.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the finance and the economic development ministries to submit proposals on prioritized federal budget spending for anti-crisis purposes before Thursday.

More Stories From Business

