Russian Finance Ministry Plans Additional Loans in 2020 - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry expects a significant shortfall in non-oil and gas revenues to the budget in 2020, and possibly in 2021, and plans to cover it by increasing loans, but this measure will be temporary, and Russia's medium-term budget will need to be gradually brought in line with the capabilities of the economy, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, this year we will increase the volume of borrowings compared with the budget parameters approved in accordance with the rules. We expect significant shortfall in non-oil and gas taxes, it is necessary to attract additional resources to anti-crisis measures," Siluanov said.

Russia's gross borrowings in the domestic market in 2020 are planned in the amount of 2.

3 trillion rubles ($32.4 billion), and net borrowings at 1.7 trillion rubles.

"By fall, we will also review our medium-term parameters, depending on development of epidemiological situation and economic adaptation. We will also refine estimates of the receipt of non-oil and gas revenues for the new three-year fiscal period. We may think about partially covering a temporary decrease in non-oil and gas revenues by attracting additional borrowings in 2021," the minister said.

At the same time, he emphasized that it should be done carefully.

"We do not want to take away credit resources from the private sector during the period of economic recovery. In any case, the budget will need to be gradually brought in line with the capabilities of the economy," Siluanov said.