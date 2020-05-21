UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Plans Additional Loans In 2020 - Siluanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Plans Additional Loans in 2020 - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry expects a significant shortfall in non-oil and gas revenues to the budget in 2020, and possibly in 2021, and plans to cover it by increasing loans, but this measure will be temporary, and Russia's medium-term budget will need to be gradually brought in line with the capabilities of the economy, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, this year we will increase the volume of borrowings compared with the budget parameters approved in accordance with the rules. We expect significant shortfall in non-oil and gas taxes, it is necessary to attract additional resources to anti-crisis measures," Siluanov said.

Russia's gross borrowings in the domestic market in 2020 are planned in the amount of 2.

3 trillion rubles ($32.4 billion), and net borrowings at 1.7 trillion rubles.

"By fall, we will also review our medium-term parameters, depending on development of epidemiological situation and economic adaptation. We will also refine estimates of the receipt of non-oil and gas revenues for the new three-year fiscal period. We may think about partially covering a temporary decrease in non-oil and gas revenues by attracting additional borrowings in 2021," the minister said.

At the same time, he emphasized that it should be done carefully.

"We do not want to take away credit resources from the private sector during the period of economic recovery. In any case, the budget will need to be gradually brought in line with the capabilities of the economy," Siluanov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Same May Gas 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

34 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

46 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

46 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Moldova's High Court Declares Amendments to Law on ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.