Russian Finance Ministry Plans to Buy Currency Worth $23Bln in 2021 - Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia's Finance Ministry plans to buy Currency this year in line with the fiscal rule worth 1.71 trillion rubles ($23 billion), the Accounts Chamber said in an analytical note.

"The materials for the meeting of the government commission on budgetary projects for the next fiscal year and the planning period from July 1, 2021 provide an assessment of the performance of 2021, according to which additional oil and gas revenues that will be used to purchase foreign currency in accordance with the fiscal rule will be 1,710.

0 billion rubles," the document says.

The Accounts Chamber pointed out that in January-June, in line with the Finance Ministry's information, additional oil and gas revenues in the amount of 851.6 billion rubles were received.