Russian Finance Ministry Proposes Giving Gov't Responsibility For Eurobond Replacement

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had prepared amendments to the Budget Code that will allow the Russian government to replace the country's current sovereign Eurobonds with new issues.

"The Russian government will be given the responsibility to replace Russia's circulating state securities denominated in foreign Currency (Russia's Eurobonds) with new issues with the same conditions as agreed with their owners. Amendments to the Russian Budgetary Code on that have been prepared by the Russian Finance Ministry and approved by the government commission on legislative activity," the ministry said in a statement.

The amendments are aimed at creating favorable conditions to ensure that the issuers fulfill its obligations under Eurobonds and the rights of their owners are protected, the statement added.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that obliges Russian legal entities that have obligations under Eurobonds to issue replacement bonds by the end of 2023.

Replacement bonds are being introduced in Russia following numerous financial sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine. These bonds serve as substitute for original Eurobonds that Russian companies are unable to service due to the sanctions.

