Russian Finance Ministry Proposes to Set Limits on Cryptocurrency Investments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry is proposing to set limits on cryptocurrency investments for non-accredited investors, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, adding that the limit could be around 50,000 to 100,000 rubles ($660-1330).

"We are talking about a certain minimum amount of resources that non-accredited investors could use. The numbers can be different - from 50,000 to 100,000 in equivalent. Our concept is this," Siluanov told reporters.