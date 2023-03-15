Russian Finance Ministry Proposes to Suspend Tax Agreements With Unfriendly Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that, together with the Russian Foreign Ministry, they proposed to suspend double taxation agreements with all countries that have imposed sanctions against Moscow.

"The Russian Finance Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed to Russian President (Vladimir Putin) to issue a decree on the suspension of agreements on the avoidance of double taxation with all countries that have introduced unilateral economic restrictive measures against Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

It is proposed to suspend the action of these agreements until the restoration of the violated rights of Russia, the statement added.