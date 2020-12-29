UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Ministry Revises Up Forecast For 2020 Budget Deficit To 3.9% Of GDP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Revises Up Forecast for 2020 Budget Deficit to 3.9% of GDP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Finance has revised upwards its forecast for the national budget deficit in 2020 to 3.9 percent of the GDP, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

In mid-September, Siluanov said that the 2020 budget deficit was expected to amount to 4.

4 percent of the GDP.

"We expect 3.9 percent, and the oil and gas [budget deficit] at 8.8 percent. This is slightly better than we used to expect," Siluanov told reporters, when asked about expectations regarding the 2020 budget deficit.

