UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider Introduction Of Tax On Childlessness

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider Introduction of Tax on Childlessness

The Russian Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Monday it was not considering the introduction of a tax on childlessness in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Monday it was not considering the introduction of a tax on childlessness in Russia.

Earlier it the day, Tatyana Butskaya, head of the Council of Mothers non-governmental organization, proposed to introduce a tax on childlessness in Russia.

In her opinion, the tax should be levied on women and men of reproductive age, and the payment could be 500 rubles per month.

"These proposals are not considered by the Russian Finance Ministry," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Women

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of ..

37 minutes ago

PAF made second to none due to high morale, thorou ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister extends felicitations to Emomali on ..

1 minute ago

Arrest of accused in Motorway case, a matter of na ..

1 minute ago

'No dearness in Punjab', claims Aslam Iqbal

2 minutes ago

Farmers in India protest controversial agricultura ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.