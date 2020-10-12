Russian Finance Ministry Says Does Not Consider Introduction of Tax on Childlessness

The Russian Finance Ministry told Sputnik on Monday it was not considering the introduction of a tax on childlessness in Russia

Earlier it the day, Tatyana Butskaya, head of the Council of Mothers non-governmental organization, proposed to introduce a tax on childlessness in Russia.

In her opinion, the tax should be levied on women and men of reproductive age, and the payment could be 500 rubles per month.

"These proposals are not considered by the Russian Finance Ministry," the ministry said.