Russian Finance Ministry Says Fully Paid Eurobonds Maturing in 2025 in Rubles

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had paid in full the coupon on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2025 in the national Currency.

The paying agent for Eurobonds ” NCO JSC National Settlement Depository ” received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 3.3 billion rubles ($53.

1 million), the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Finance Ministry in full," the ministry added.

In accordance with President Vladimir Putin's decree dated June 22, the finance ministry switched to a new procedure for fulfilling obligations under Eurobonds, which provides for payments in rubles.