Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisites For 2023 Increase In Oil, Gas Revenues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Russian Finance Ministry sees the prerequisites for the growth of the country's oil and gas revenues, and also believes that the non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget may exceed expectations by year-end, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry sees the prerequisites for the growth of the country's oil and gas revenues, and also believes that the non-oil and gas revenues of the Federal budget may exceed expectations by year-end, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

"In principle, yes, there are prerequisites for the expectation that oil and gas revenues will gradually grow," Kolychev told reporters, adding that the rise in prices for Russian oil will be contributing to this.

Higher incomes will also allow the Russian National Wealth Fund to be replenished, Kolychev added.

At the same time, the ministry expects that by the end of the year, the share of Euros in the fund, now at 10.399 billion, will be reset to zero, he said.

"As for non-oil and gas revenues, in principle, we are more or less on track ... we expect there will be a significant increase, and we will reach (expected) figures (by the end of 2023) ... Maybe even higher," Kolychev said.

The volume of oil and gas revenues in Russia for January-March amounted to 1.635 trillion rubles ($19.9 billion), which is 45% lower than last year.

