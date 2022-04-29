UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Ministry Says Met Its Obligations On 2022, 2042 Eurobonds

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had met its obligations to holders of 2022 and 2024 Eurobonds, paying in Dollars.

The ministry's payment agent of these eurobonds Citibank, N.A.

, London Branch received $648 million.

"Payments were executed in the issuing Currency in US dollars. Thus, the obligations to service sovereign Eurobonds were fulfilled in full in accordance with the issuance documentation", the ministry said in a statement.

