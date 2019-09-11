UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Sees Prerequisites For More Ruble Settlements In External Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Russian Finance Ministry Sees Prerequisites for More Ruble Settlements in External Trade

The Russian Finance Ministry believes that there are prerequisites in place to boost the share of ruble settlements in trade with foreign partners, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Tuesday, noting that the move would eliminate problems related to the use of Western payment systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry believes that there are prerequisites in place to boost the share of ruble settlements in trade with foreign partners, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Tuesday, noting that the move would eliminate problems related to the use of Western payment systems.

"There are certain prerequisites in place for increasing the share of international settlements in the ruble," Moiseev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, ahead of the Moscow Financial Forum.

In particular, Moiseev recalled that the Russian Central Bank had created its own financial messaging system (SPFS), which is already functioning and allows for export payments to be carried out in rubles, bypassing SWIFT.

Currently, sanctioned Russian banks often face problems while working with SWIFT, although there are no formal reasons for that.

"We know that sanctions do not restrict any trade payments, but in fact our trade partners do face big problems when payments [made with SWIFT] are delayed under various pretexts, quite far-fetched," Moiseev added.

According to the deputy minister, payments in rubles solve the problem of these "unjust counterparties" completely as the country switches from SWIFT to SPFS.

The Moscow Financial Forum will run from September 12-13. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank September Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

25 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher for seventh straight ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Age ..

25 minutes ago

207 Azadari processions were taken out

25 minutes ago

Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multipla ..

28 minutes ago

Russia's Stance on US Unchanged After Bolton's Dep ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.