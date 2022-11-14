Russian Finance Ministry to Continue Using Existing Urals Oil Quotation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The Ministry of Finance of Russia says it will continue to use the existing Urals oil quotation next year when calculating export duties and taxes on the extraction of raw materials, but will also consider the feasibility of switching to other quotations.

"In 2023, this quotation will continue to be used for calculating taxes and duties. The Ministry of Finance, together with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economic Development and oil companies, will discuss the feasibility of switching to using other quotations in the first quarter of next year," the finance ministry said.