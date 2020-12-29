UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Ministry To Keep Supporting Economy In 2021 But Not Just Pouring Money

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia is among the top five countries in terms of economy stimulus package this year, as it has doled out around 9 percent of the GDP on this, and the Russian government will stick to the same policy in 2021 but will not shower the national economy with money, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

"By the way, we are among the top five countries ... in terms of volume of the additional priming of the economy. I have statistics indicating that only the United States, Brazil, Canada and Australia are ahead of us," Siluanov told reporters, adding that the Russian Ministry of Finance was forced to boost market borrowings to take the stimulus package to around 9 percent of the GDP.

"Of course, we continue stimulating the economy. Next year, additional support will total around 1 percent of the GDP ... When the economy starts operating on its own, we cannot withdraw resources and increase rates, as Federal loan bond yields are growing due to great volume of borrowing ... I believe we pursue a responsible policy, unlike other countries that keep showering their economy with money. It will be difficult to abandon that policy later ... It is important to hit a happy medium," the minister explained.

