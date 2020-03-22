Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Says Oil Market Slumped on 'Arab Partners' Initiative'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said that the recent breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement and the subsequent collapse in oil prices was the "Arab partners' initiative."

"Russia's position has never been to collapse oil prices. This is our Arab partners' initiative. Actually, the prime minister spoke about this. I can confirm this, since I participated in the meeting where the directives were drawn up," Belousov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Belousov, Russia's basic idea was to maintain the OPEC+ agreement.

"At least for a quarter with a possible extension for a year. But the Arab partners behaved differently," the first deputy prime minister added.

Oil prices halved since early March due to the expected demand slump due to the breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After OPEC+ states failed to agree, market analysts began to predict a "price war" between main exporters. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia is trying to eat off Russia's share on its traditional European markets, offering oil with huge discounts. The kingdom officially announced an increase in oil shipments in April to 12.3 million barrels per day, 300,000 barrels per day higher than its production capacity. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia were not waging price wars on the oil market, explaining that the market slump was due to "unfavorable situation globally."