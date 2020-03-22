UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Says Oil Market Slumped On 'Arab Partners' Initiative'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Says Oil Market Slumped on 'Arab Partners' Initiative'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said that the recent breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement and the subsequent collapse in oil prices was the "Arab partners' initiative."

"Russia's position has never been to collapse oil prices. This is our Arab partners' initiative. Actually, the prime minister spoke about this. I can confirm this, since I participated in the meeting where the directives were drawn up," Belousov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Belousov, Russia's basic idea was to maintain the OPEC+ agreement.

"At least for a quarter with a possible extension for a year. But the Arab partners behaved differently," the first deputy prime minister added.

Oil prices halved since early March due to the expected demand slump due to the breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal and amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After OPEC+ states failed to agree, market analysts began to predict a "price war" between main exporters. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia is trying to eat off Russia's share on its traditional European markets, offering oil with huge discounts. The kingdom officially announced an increase in oil shipments in April to 12.3 million barrels per day, 300,000 barrels per day higher than its production capacity. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia were not waging price wars on the oil market, explaining that the market slump was due to "unfavorable situation globally."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia March April Market Media Agreement Share Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 22, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

11 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

11 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

11 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.