'Russian Flag Day' Celebrated At Saint Joseph College
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 07:43 PM
A memorable event was held at Saint Joseph College to celebrate the "Russian Flag Day" here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A memorable event was held at Saint Joseph College to celebrate the "Russian Flag Day" here on Thursday.
This program was organised by a Russian house with the corporation of St Joseph College for Women.
The celebration began with an open speech about Russia and Pakistan's relationship by Dr Asgar Dasti then Dr Natalia, who shared insights into the Russian flag, its history, and the significance of Russian-Pakistani friendship.
Michael then showcased the beauty of Russia, highlighting its notable places and the strong relationship between the two countries' prime ministers.
Fariha Aqib did the quiz competition, where students were asked questions about Russia and its flag, and Pakistani Flag Winners were awarded gifts.
Dr Elizabeth expressed her gratitude to the guests for celebrating this special day with the college and its students.
The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of lunch boxes to all students, marking a wonderful exchange of cultures and traditions.
The celebration was a testament to the strong bond between Russia and Pakistan, and the importance of cultural exchange programs."
